Be men, tell us why you expelled them!” Hoxha debates Klosi over the expulsion of Spiropali and Ndreca

Journalist Artan Hoxha debated Blendi Klosi, the Socialist Party’s secretary-general, on the Vizion Plus program “Të Paekspozuarit” about the expulsion of Elisa Spiropali and Plarent Ndreca from the party’s forums. Hoxha urged Klosi to explain why the measure had been taken, while Klosi assured him that nobody was expelled for exercising freedom of speech.

Excerpts from the debate

Të lidhura None found

Hoxha: This talk of “discipline” in the party sounds like something football coaches say.

A party is a voluntary organization of people. Whenever an election campaign approaches, you start talking about socialists. When you win elections, you become Renaissance supporters.

Rama said they don’t have a problem with me. But they have a problem with him everywhere. Edi Rama cannot hide behind the socialists.

As the organizational secretary, you have to tell us who those people were leaving the Socialist Party headquarters. Engineers and professors used to leave that headquarters. Who were these people who left?

Klosi: Is that your opinion?

Hoxha: Who are the people who left the Socialist Party?

Klosi: What surprises me is that you say they have a problem with Rama. Generations have changed; young people have come in. Everyone who has contributed is there.

Hoxha: Ergys Agasi’s father was there too.

Klosi: Of course, because he was the secretary of the Socialist Party in Durrës.

We have not expelled anyone for exercising freedom of speech.

Hoxha: Mr. Klosi, be men and say that we expelled them for this. We make decisions over the allocation of projects and the creation of certain situations.

Hoxha: You do expel people, come on—but be men.

Bushati: Well, maybe even Klosi doesn’t know.