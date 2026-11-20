Today, on 20 November, starting at 13:00, a civic protest will be held in front of the North Macedonia government building, which includes blocking the road in front of it. This call comes as a response to the violence and murders of women that have shaken North Macedonia.

The protest organizers are the informal initiative “Not One More” and the Platform for Gender Equality. They are demanding urgent institutional accountability, stressing that eight women have been killed in the country in less than three months. They are calling on citizens to take part in large numbers and send a clear message that violence against women, institutional failures and impunity must no longer be tolerated.

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By blocking the road in front of the government, organizers aim to highlight serious weaknesses in the system, especially in how reports of domestic and gender-based violence are handled.

During the protest, concrete demands will be read out to the competent institutions. They include the immediate improvement of actions by the police, social work centers and judicial authorities.

Civil society organizations stress that the eight murders of women in less than three months are a serious signal that existing protective mechanisms are not functioning with the necessary efficiency. Particularly worrying is the fact that in some cases the victims had previously sought help from institutions, but still did not receive the necessary protection.

Although femicide is already recognized as an aggravated criminal offense in the Criminal Code, organizers believe that legal changes are not enough if they are not implemented consistently and in a timely manner.

Among the main demands are full implementation of the Istanbul Convention, ensuring urgent and effective protection for victims of domestic and gender-based violence, as well as holding accountable the officials who have not acted according to their legal duties.

The “Not One More” initiative and the Platform for Gender Equality warn that institutional silence and inaction bring tragic consequences and that women’s safety must become a real priority, not simply a declarative commitment.

The protest starts at 13:00 in front of the government and organizers invite citizens to join regardless of party affiliation, united around the message that every woman has the right to live free from violence, fear and threats.