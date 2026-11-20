The Ministry of Interior is calling on parents, guardians, teachers, and the general public to exercise heightened vigilance regarding the phenomenon known as “764.” This is a violent online community whose members target children, minors, and other vulnerable individuals with the aim of manipulating, intimidating, and coercing them into carrying out dangerous and violent acts.

The Ministry of Interior of Macedonia emphasizes that international security institutions, including the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), have also warned about the seriousness of this phenomenon. The FBI links the “764” group to broader networks of violent nihilistic extremism and similar groups.

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The appeal is preventive in nature and aims to inform the public in a timely manner about how these groups operate, the risks children face, and the ways to protect them.

The “764” group operates through various social networks, communication applications, and online gaming platforms. To contact potential victims, its members use platforms such as Discord, Telegram, Roblox, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), Minecraft, and Fortnite.

Typically, contact with children and young people is established by posing as peers or as people seeking friendship or emotional connection. Once they gain their trust, they begin manipulation, threats, and blackmail, with the aim of pushing victims to share intimate photos and videos, harm themselves, commit violence against others or animals, and even take actions that could have life-threatening consequences.

The materials they manage to obtain are then used as tools for intimidation, blackmail, and further control over the victims.

The Ministry of Interior asks parents and guardians to pay special attention to certain possible signs in children’s behavior, such as: sudden changes in behavior, isolation, fear, anxiety, or irritability; increased secrecy while using a mobile phone or computer; intensive communication with unknown individuals on social networks and online gaming platforms; receiving threatening messages, blackmail, or requests to send photos and videos; unexplained injuries, cuts, scratches, or other possible signs of self-harm; expressions of despair or conversations about death and suicide.

These changes do not necessarily mean that the child is a victim of such a group, but if they are noticed, it is important not to ignore them. A careful approach is needed, along with open conversation with the child and, if there is suspicion of abuse, timely reaction.

Parents should regularly talk with their children about their online activities, show interest in the people they communicate with and the content they follow, and educate them about the risks of sharing personal data, passwords, photos, and intimate videos with unknown individuals. It is especially important for children to know that if someone blackmails, intimidates, or manipulates them, they should immediately seek help from parents, guardians, teachers, or competent institutions, the Ministry of Interior emphasizes.

The ministry urges that any suspicion or case be reported.

If you have knowledge, information, or suspicions about activities related to the “764” group or other similar violent online groups, report them to the Sector for Computer Crime and Digital Forensics at the Ministry of Interior, at the email address: [email protected].

If you have information that could help in handling the case, preserve messages, usernames, links, and other relevant data. Do not confront the threatening individuals directly and do not take actions that could further endanger the child’s safety. Also, do not download or distribute explicit materials containing images of minors.

Protecting children from online abuse is a shared responsibility. Timely identification of risk, open conversation with children, and reporting suspicious activities can prevent serious consequences and save lives, the Ministry of Interior states.