Some media reported yesterday that EVN had cut off electricity supply to the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, the Faculty of Agriculture and the Rectorate building, due to unpaid bills.

Minister of Education Vesna Janevska told “Lokalno” that Ss. Cyril and Methodius University already has electricity. She acknowledged that there are outstanding obligations to the supplier, but added that the day before the budget rebalance was published in the Official Gazette, which enables regular payment of these debts.

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“I am convinced we will no longer have this problem, and the university and faculties will have electricity,” Janevska said. She announced that funds have been secured to cover electricity debts of higher education institutions. According to the Ministry of Education, bill payment was delayed due to the budget rebalance.

“Ss. Cyril and Methodius University has electricity. It is true that there are electricity debts, and yesterday the budget rebalance was published in the Official Gazette; we regularly service those debts and I am convinced we will not have this problem,” Janevska said.

Asked whether this means that faculties at UKIM will not face electricity outages again tomorrow or Monday, Janevska answered yes, undoubtedly.