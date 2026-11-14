North Macedonia approves joint border controls with Albania at five crossing points

North Macedonia approves joint border controls with Albania at five crossing points

The Assembly of North Macedonia approved the agreement with the Republic of Albania, which provides for the establishment of joint border crossing points and coordinated checks at five crossings between the two countries.

Through the application of the One Stop Shop model, the aim is to facilitate the movement of citizens and goods, reduce queues at the border, and avoid repeated checks.

Të lidhura

None found

During the review of the draft law, VLEN MP Imerlie Saliu cited the agreement with the Republic of Kosovo as an example, where the joint-control system is already operational and the results are measurable.

According to her, implementing this mechanism with Kosovo has led to a significant reduction in waiting times, less congestion at the border, and a 50 percent increase in traffic compared with the last year before the system was introduced.

Qafë Thana was also mentioned in this context, where the One Stop Shop is already operational. The new agreement is expected to enable the further expansion and improvement of joint controls.

VLEN considers this initiative part of the strategic direction aimed at deepening cooperation with Albania and Kosovo. Other projects included in the same approach are Corridor 8, the Skopje–Blace road, the Tetovo–Prizren route, and energy interconnections.

“Relations with Albania and Kosovo are part of our strategic orientation, and we demonstrate this orientation through concrete actions, not empty slogans,” was declared during the speech in the Assembly.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 05:53

Tags: , ,
Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years

Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years
From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years

From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years
Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday

Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday
Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses

Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses
Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20

Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20
Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo

Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo
From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia

From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia
Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms

Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms
grandpashabet facebookBursa Escortgrandpashabet facebookjojobetgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet girişkahraman haberdeneme bonusu veren sitelercasinofast güncel girişgrandpaşhabetonline notarystarzbetgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetjojobetkavbetgrandpashabet girişjojobetjojobet