North Macedonia approves joint border controls with Albania at five crossing points

The Assembly of North Macedonia approved the agreement with the Republic of Albania, which provides for the establishment of joint border crossing points and coordinated checks at five crossings between the two countries.

Through the application of the One Stop Shop model, the aim is to facilitate the movement of citizens and goods, reduce queues at the border, and avoid repeated checks.

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During the review of the draft law, VLEN MP Imerlie Saliu cited the agreement with the Republic of Kosovo as an example, where the joint-control system is already operational and the results are measurable.

According to her, implementing this mechanism with Kosovo has led to a significant reduction in waiting times, less congestion at the border, and a 50 percent increase in traffic compared with the last year before the system was introduced.

Qafë Thana was also mentioned in this context, where the One Stop Shop is already operational. The new agreement is expected to enable the further expansion and improvement of joint controls.

VLEN considers this initiative part of the strategic direction aimed at deepening cooperation with Albania and Kosovo. Other projects included in the same approach are Corridor 8, the Skopje–Blace road, the Tetovo–Prizren route, and energy interconnections.

“Relations with Albania and Kosovo are part of our strategic orientation, and we demonstrate this orientation through concrete actions, not empty slogans,” was declared during the speech in the Assembly.