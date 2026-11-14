Saveski confirms investigations into senior officials currently in office

Saveski confirms investigations into senior officials currently in office

The Public Prosecutor’s Office will review every criminal complaint submitted to it, regardless of who files it, State Public Prosecutor Nenad Saveski said on TV21’s “Click Plus” program.

Referring to the recent clashes between SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE and their announcements that they would file criminal complaints in connection with the Alta Bank case, Saveski said proceedings can begin only when there is evidence.

Të lidhura

None found

“Every criminal complaint submitted to the Public Prosecutor’s Office must be handled. The prosecutor assigned the complaint must take investigative steps and verify the allegations. However, not every complaint provides grounds for initiating proceedings,” he said.

In comments to TV21, Saveski said that preliminary proceedings and investigations involving current senior officials are under way. He said he could not provide details or disclose names in matters still at the preliminary-proceedings stage. He added that if a criminal offense is established and the suspect is a senior official, proceedings will be opened.

“The public has been informed, and will continue to be informed, about investigations that are under way, have been conducted or will be conducted, once they have moved beyond the preliminary-proceedings stage and the information can be made public,” Saveski said.

Asked whether preliminary proceedings are currently under way against any officials, he replied: “Certainly.”

Regarding the possibility that some people might be above the law, Saveski said that if someone considers themselves to be so, that is their own concern. The law must be applied equally to everyone, he said, and prosecutors must not be influenced by anyone’s power, position or personal beliefs about their own influence.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 05:52

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