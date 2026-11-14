Mickoski: The agreement with VLEN remains unchanged until 2028

A meeting of the leaders of the governing coalition is expected to take place in December, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said.

“We discussed organizing a meeting between the coalition leaders and agreed that it would be held during December,” Mickoski said.

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Asked whether the VLEN coalition might have fewer posts in the executive branch during the reorganization of the government’s second and third tiers, following the elections in Brvenica, the prime minister said the development did not affect the agreement with VLEN.

According to him, the commitment made will be honored until 2028, when the regular parliamentary elections are expected to be held.

“In life, a person’s word carries special weight, and nothing is more important than that. Your word shows whether or not you preserve your dignity, because there can be no compromise on this matter. As a person, when I reach an agreement and give my word, I keep it. There will be no changes in either direction. The commitment stands until 2028, when the regular parliamentary elections will be held,” Mickoski said, among other things.

The prime minister also said the government reshuffle is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

“I had said this would happen during October, but because of the many events that have taken place, it will most likely be completed during November. We have held talks with VLEN’s leaders and agreed that, after identifying several positions important to the state, the proposals will be finalized by the parties’ staffing commissions in the period ahead,” he said.

Commenting on a statement by ZNAM leader Makims Dimitrievski that he could leave the government if the jurisprudence exam is held in Albanian, Mickoski said the decision was up to Dimitrievski himself. However, he reiterated that the government remains stable.