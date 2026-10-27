North Macedonia and the ILO sign decent work program for 2026–2030

The National Decent Work Program for 2026–2030 was signed today by the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia, employers’ organizations, trade unions and the International Labour Organization (ILO). The agreement expresses a shared commitment to inclusive economic development, productive and quality employment, and stronger labor market institutions.

Minister of Economy and Labor Besar Durmishi said the program aims to create safer, higher-quality jobs with better pay. He listed improving workers’ rights, developing skills to meet market needs, increasing the participation of women and young people, and reducing informal employment as priorities. He said reforms would continue in cooperation with the ILO and social partners to improve working conditions and strengthen the economy. Durmishi added that results would be measured by the concrete changes experienced by workers and companies, with the aim of making decent work a reality for every citizen.

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The document was drawn up through tripartite consultations and establishes a framework for cooperation between the ILO and its tripartite constituents in North Macedonia. The Ministry of Economy said the program is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2026–2030 and supports the strategic goal of a sustainable economy and decent work.

Labor market reform initiatives are also linked to the country’s broader sustainable development agenda and its European integration objectives.

Claire Harasty, the ILO’s Director for Central and Eastern Europe, said cooperation and shared commitment make it possible to build a more inclusive, productive and resilient labor market. She emphasized that joint efforts can lead to quality jobs, stronger labor market institutions, support for sustainable enterprises, and the implementation of fundamental principles and rights at work.

The labor market in North Macedonia is undergoing change. Although the country has made steady socioeconomic progress, challenges remain, including labor shortages, demographic change and emigration, a mismatch between available and in-demand skills, limited participation by women and young people, informal work, and low productivity.

To address these problems, the new program sets out three main areas of action. The first is creating favorable economic conditions, including aligning labor and occupational safety and health legislation, developing social dialogue and collective bargaining, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises that are productive, competitive, innovative and sustainable.

The second area aims to advance vocational education and skills by improving vocational education and training and lifelong learning opportunities, so these systems can better meet the needs of the labor market.

The third priority is the economic empowerment of women through equal opportunities and the removal of barriers that limit their employment. These include caregiving responsibilities, the gender pay gap, and workplace violence and harassment.