The Health Insurance Fund has clarified that the health insurance status of Ministry of Internal Affairs employees is determined automatically by the system, based on electronic data on filings and paid contributions received from the Public Revenue Office.

The Fund stresses that no manual exclusion of insured persons is carried out and no individual decisions are made to terminate their insurance. This is a systematic mechanism that is applied equally to all legal entities, including state institutions.

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Work is currently underway intensively to overcome the current situation with health insurance for Ministry of Internal Affairs employees and to find a permanent systemic solution that will prevent similar situations from recurring, the Health Insurance Fund said. According to the Fund, the situation is related to additional employee filings for the previous period, made on the basis of court rulings, which requires adequate harmonization of calculations and payment of contributions. The Fund adds that it has previously faced this type of situation itself, which confirms that this is not a procedure directed against a particular institution or category of employees. On the initiative of the Health Insurance Fund, an interinstitutional working group has already been formed, with representatives of competent institutions taking part; several working meetings have been held so far and concrete solutions are being examined to eliminate the causes that lead to such situations.