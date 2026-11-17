NIPH warns the public about a batch of VITA milk after aflatoxin M1 exceeds the permitted limit

The National Institute of Public Health of Kosovo has urged the public not to consume a batch of VITA UHT milk with 3.2 percent fat, in line with guidance from the Food and Veterinary Agency.

In a notice published on November 17, the NIPH said the product had been removed from the market after laboratory tests confirmed the presence of aflatoxin M1 at a level above the established limit.

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The affected product is VITA UHT milk with 3.2 percent fat, produced by ABRAZEN SH.P.K. It was sold in one-liter cartons, with a production date of July 18, 2026, and a use-by date of January 18, 2027.

Data published by the FVA show that tests conducted in Austria detected 0.065 micrograms of aflatoxin M1 per kilogram. The maximum permitted level is 0.050 micrograms per kilogram.

According to the NIPH, aflatoxin M1 is a toxic substance, and repeated, prolonged exposure to it may harm health, particularly because of its potential effects on the liver.

The institute urged the public to follow the advice of the responsible institutions, emphasizing its commitment to protecting public health.