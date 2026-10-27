Nikolloski: A final solution for our transport operators is still lacking

Nikolloski: A final solution for our transport operators is still lacking

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikolloski said that two steps have been taken so far: drivers have been included as professionals, not tourists, in the new Schengen visa strategy, and direct agreements have been reached with individual countries in the zone to provide transport operators with long-term visas.

Nevertheless, professional drivers from North Macedonia continue to be treated as tourists and are therefore subject to the limit of 90 days’ stay within any 180-day period. Nikolloski raised the issue during a panel at the “Global Trade and Growth Forum 2026,” organized by the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Macedonia.

Të lidhura

None found

“We tried to find a joint solution between the Western Balkan countries and the Schengen area, but unfortunately, the EU has not offered a final solution. I would say that an organized approach is lacking,” Nikolloski said. /Telegrafi/


Shtuar 27.10.2026 23:31

Tags: ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison