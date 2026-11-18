New vehicle law bill in North Macedonia, 100 euro fine for failing to declare changed phone number

In North Macedonia, car owners risk a fine of 100 euros if they fail to notify authorities within three days of changing their phone number or email address.

This obligation is part of the proposed amendments to the Law on Vehicles, which are expected to be discussed in Parliament.

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Under the proposal, any change of data must be reported to an authorized technical inspection point.

Additionally, the placement of electronic stickers on vehicles is planned, which will help police verify whether registration, insurance, and technical inspection are still valid.

If someone removes, damages, or moves the sticker to another car, they risk a fine of 500 euros. However, these legal changes are still in the parliamentary procedure phase and have not yet begun to be implemented.