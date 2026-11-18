In Brussels, Haxhiu meets with NATO representative and calls for stronger defense cooperation

Albulena Haxhiu, Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, met at NATO headquarters in Brussels with Burcu San, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Operations.

After the meeting, Haxhiu said the discussions focused on strengthening relations between Kosovo and NATO, especially in the defense sector, as well as on holding political consultations more regularly.

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She thanked KFOR for its contribution and cooperation with Kosovo institutions, underlining that the country’s citizens have high trust in NATO and that membership in the alliance remains Kosovo’s objective.

Haxhiu also stressed that Kosovo is ready to contribute even more to regional and European security, illustrating this with the support the country has given to Ukraine.

The conversation also addressed the Assembly’s responsibility for democratic oversight of the security sector, as well as the assistance and expertise NATO has provided in this field.

Another topic raised by Haxhiu was the selection of Kosovo Assembly delegates to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, through which she called for strengthened cooperation with the parliaments of allied countries.

In closing, the Speaker reiterated Kosovo’s commitment to being a reliable partner of NATO.