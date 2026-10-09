Navi Pillay wins the Nobel Peace Prize, recognized for her contribution to international justice

South African jurist Navanethem “Navi” Pillay is the winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. She was recognized for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

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Committee Chairman Jorgen Watne Frydnes announced that the prize was awarded to her for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

Pillay is a South African jurist who has held several important positions in international institutions. She served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.

Her name is associated with the promotion of human rights, international justice and efforts to strengthen mechanisms that protect individuals from serious violations of fundamental rights.