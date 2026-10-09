Gold Medal winners at “Cambrian Patrol 2026” honored with medals by the KSF commander

Gold Medal winners at “Cambrian Patrol 2026” honored with medals by the KSF commander

Winning the Gold Medal at “Cambrian Patrol 2026” marks an important moment for the Kosovo Security Force and helps strengthen Kosovo’s reputation on the international stage. The successful representation alongside partner and allied military forces demonstrates the commitment of KSF personnel to advancing their capabilities and carrying out their mission and assigned duties professionally.

Lieutenant General Bashkim Jashari, commander of the KSF, received the members of the team that represented Kosovo in the prestigious international military competition “Cambrian Patrol 2026,” where the KSF team was awarded the Gold Medal.

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During the meeting, Lieutenant General Jashari congratulated the members on their achievement, praising the commitment, discipline, professionalism and resilience they demonstrated during the competition. He stressed that the result shows their continuous training, cooperation among team members and commitment to meeting high military standards.

As a token of appreciation for their success, the KSF commander presented medals to the team members, commending their contribution to the dignified representation of the Kosovo Security Force and the Republic of Kosovo in a competition with international participation.

The achievement at “Cambrian Patrol 2026” demonstrates the physical and mental preparedness, professional skills and readiness of KSF personnel to face various challenges under demanding conditions. It also reflects the Force’s continued progress in developing its capabilities and raising operational standards.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 12:00

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