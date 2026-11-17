National Security Agency and Public Security Bureau disrupt an Iranian proxy network in Macedonia suspected of plotting an assassination in Greece

The National Security Agency (ASK) and the Public Security Bureau (BSP), which operates under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, working with Greece’s National Intelligence Service and other partner agencies, have identified an Iranian-linked proxy network in Macedonia. According to a joint statement, members of the network had begun logistical preparations for a terrorist act, specifically an assassination attempt against a person in Greece.

The suspicious activity, coordinated with foreign partner services, began in early 2026. Operational and technical methods and data analysis were used to uncover the network.

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Investigators have linked the network to Iranian national Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh (Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh), who was identified as having ties to other proxy actors linked to Iran’s security and intelligence services. Those mentioned include drug lord Naji Sharifi Zindashti (Naji Sharifi Zindashti).

Authorities say the network included people with links to criminal groups in the country. Acting on direct instructions from the Iranian national, they allegedly carried out logistical preparations aimed at carrying out the assassination in Greece.

Information shared with partner services helped uncover how the network operated. According to the information gathered, its members held clandestine meetings in third countries, including Iran. The information also confirmed links to the Iranian national, who is considered the main figure behind the terrorist plot.

The ASK and BSP assess that the scheme is consistent with efforts by Iranian intelligence services to conceal their activities by using criminal proxy networks in third countries, including Macedonia.

As part of their security assessment, the authorities note that several countries have faced threats and terrorist attacks carried out by Iranian proxy actors in recent years.

The ASK and BSP say they will continue working to detect and prevent potential terrorist threats carried out through Iranian proxy elements, as well as to identify others who may be part of such networks.