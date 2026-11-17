Haziri on the new ruling in The Hague: Europe considers Kosovo incapable of ensuring justice

Lutfi Haziri, a member of the Democratic League of Kosovo, commented on the latest developments at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague in a Facebook post.

He highlighted the connection between November 17, 1994, which he describes as the day the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) was founded, and November 17, 2026, when another conviction related to obstruction of justice was handed down in The Hague.

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According to Haziri, the Specialist Chambers were established in response to allegations of obstruction of justice and witness interference.

The LDK deputy also criticized the European perception of Kosovo, saying the country is seen as incapable of managing its domestic policies and providing guarantees for justice.

Haziri’s post:

The army known as the KLA was founded on November 17, 1994, somewhere in Switzerland.

Thirty-four years after the founding of the Kosovo Liberation Army, on November 17, 2026, another conviction was handed down in The Hague as a result of obstruction of justice.

The Hague and the Specialist Chambers were established precisely because of the obstruction of justice and interference with witnesses.

In reality, this did not happen, but this is the European view of the Republic of Kosovo in its management of domestic policies: as an incapable country that cannot provide guarantees!