National Bank reports an increase in deposits and lending during September

The monthly report of the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia shows that both deposits and lending activity increased in September compared with the previous month and the same period last year.

According to the Bank’s data, lending expanded by 1.3% month on month and 14.1% year on year. This trend was evident in both categories, with households accounting for the largest share of the monthly increase. In the annual comparison, the main contribution came from the corporate sector.

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Deposits also increased, by 0.4% compared with the previous month and 9.2% compared with the previous year. The largest expansion was recorded in the “households” sector.

Meanwhile, citizens continue to turn primarily to consumer loans and housing loans.