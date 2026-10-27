Ministry of Internal Affairs signs contract worth over 2.1 million euros for documents and systems after negotiations

Ministry of Internal Affairs signs contract worth over 2.1 million euros for documents and systems after negotiations

Worth over 2.1 million euros, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has signed a contract for the purchase of blank documents and the maintenance of the systems of the Department for the Production of Documents (DPD).

Data on the e-procurement platform shows that the tender was conducted through a negotiated procedure, without publishing a contract notice.

Të lidhura

None found

Following negotiations, the contract was awarded to the group of economic operators Augentic GmbH and IN Groupe, based in Munich, Germany.

The agreement covers the supply of blank documents, including passports and identity cards, as well as the maintenance of the DPD’s related systems.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 21:15

Tags: , , ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison