Ministry of Internal Affairs signs contract worth over 2.1 million euros for documents and systems after negotiations

Worth over 2.1 million euros, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has signed a contract for the purchase of blank documents and the maintenance of the systems of the Department for the Production of Documents (DPD).

Data on the e-procurement platform shows that the tender was conducted through a negotiated procedure, without publishing a contract notice.

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Following negotiations, the contract was awarded to the group of economic operators Augentic GmbH and IN Groupe, based in Munich, Germany.

The agreement covers the supply of blank documents, including passports and identity cards, as well as the maintenance of the DPD’s related systems.