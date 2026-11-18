Naser Zyberi, a prominent Albanian legal expert in North Macedonia who was part of the Albanian parties’ delegation that drafted the Ohrid Agreement, has backed VLEN’s proposal to hold the 12 theoretical bar exams in Albanian.

The former BDI candidate for Albanian prime minister considers the draft law a significant step toward resolving the difficulties faced by Albanian students.

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Zyberi’s position on the Ministry of Justice’s initiative differs from that of the party that nominated him for prime minister. He sees the proposal as an important step toward resolving the issue of the bar exam in Albanian.

“To me, this is a serious move toward a solution. It does not address the problem in all its aspects, but it undoubtedly marks progress. Ultimately, this is a political decision, and such decisions are never complete; they reflect the balance of forces at a particular time. Previous decisions have been of the same nature,” Zyberi said.

He said the issue should be resolved step by step, with successive measures leading to a complete solution. He cited the changes and improvements to the Law on the Use of Languages as an example, noting that it has evolved over the years through several legislative changes.

“The Law on the Use of Languages has been amended three times. Two laws have been adopted, and a proposal to amend it has been submitted. The text proposed in 2008 was considerably more limited; it was later expanded by the 2011 amendments and supplemented further in 2018. This step should also move the bar exam toward a complete resolution,” Zyberi said.

Last week, at the government’s request, the Venice Commission was asked for an urgent opinion on the law governing how the bar exam is administered. The Ministry of Justice’s proposal provides for the 12 theoretical exams to be held in Albanian, while Albanian students will be assisted by interpreters for the other two exams.