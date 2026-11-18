Controversy over jobs for Granit Osmani’s family widens: brother-in-law Jusuf Sopi heads National Broadcasting with a salary of around 2,000 euros

Controversy surrounding the family of Granit Osmani, director of VLEN, has widened following reports that his brother-in-law, Jusuf Sopi, has also been appointed director of the Public Enterprise National Broadcasting in Macedonia. Sopi is Osmani’s wife’s brother.

Osmani heads the Agency for the Implementation of the Language, while his wife had a service contract with the Ministry of Social Policy, Demography and Youth, with monthly pay of 2,000 euros.

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On December 13, 2024, Granit Osmani visited his brother-in-law at his office to congratulate him on his new position. At the time, he also posted a photo of them together, writing: “National Broadcasting has a new director. Congratulations, Jusuf Sopi, and best of luck!”

Official data show that the director of National Broadcasting earns more than 100,000 denars, an amount equivalent to around 2,000 euros a month.

According to this information, Granit Osmani earns around 2,000 euros as a director, his wife received 2,000 euros under her contract with the Ministry of Social Policy, and his brother-in-law is director of National Broadcasting with a similar salary. The family’s monthly income from the state amounts to around 6,000 euros, with VLEN’s support.

This situation is being questioned at a time when many young people, families of fallen heroes, VLEN activists and people with special needs struggle to cover their basic needs by the end of the month.

VLEN director Granit Osmani has not denied the information published on the Open Finance platform. However, in a post on his profile, he said he would sue everyone who, in his view, defames him and misinforms the public.

Meanwhile, young men and women in VLEN continue to be asked why they still support the party and its leaders, who promise them jobs or contracts.

Neither of VLEN’s two leaders, Izet Mexhiti and Bilall Kasami, has commented on the matter.

The photo was posted on Granit Osmani’s profile on December 13, 2024.