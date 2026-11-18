A Venice Commission delegation will be in Skopje on November 26 and 27 to examine proposed amendments to the Law on the Bar Exam. The review will focus on the possibility of using different languages during the exam.

During the two-day visit, the rapporteurs will consult institutions, experts and students to gather information and arguments for their legal opinion.

Të lidhura None found

The delegation includes Janneke Gerards of the Netherlands, Mārtiņš Mits of Latvia, Andreas Paulus of Germany and expert Mattia Zeba. Their schedule includes meetings with the Ministry of Justice and members of the Bar Exam Commission, as well as representatives of the parliamentary majority and the opposition. Representatives of the two political blocs will be heard separately so that all parliamentary groups can express their views.

The rapporteurs will also visit the Constitutional Court, the Judicial Council, the Academy for Judges and Public Prosecutors and the Bar Association. Talks are scheduled with the Agency for the Application of Languages, the Inspectorate for the Use of the Official Macedonian Language and the “Krste Misirkov” Macedonian Language Institute. Meetings will also be held with the Ombudsman and the Commission for Prevention and Protection against Discrimination.

The delegation will pay particular attention to universities and law students. To that end, it will meet with deans and student representatives from five law faculties: Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje, the University of Tetova, South East European University, International Vision University and International Balkan University. Students will be able to present their concerns and arguments directly about how the exam is organized and the language in which it is held.

The consultations follow an initiative by the Ministry of Justice to amend the legislation so that the theoretical portion of the bar exam can also be taken in Albanian. The initiative has sparked debate over language rights, equality among candidates and the maintenance of professional standards in the justice system.

During their stay in the Macedonian capital, Venice Commission representatives will also meet with civil society and international organizations. These meetings will be supported by the Council of Europe Programme Office in Skopje.

After the visit and the conclusion of the consultations, the Venice Commission will continue drafting its opinion on the proposed amendments to the law.