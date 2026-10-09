NAMES-VIDEO/ Suspected of planning a murder in Lezhë, names of three arrested individuals revealed!

The individuals arrested in the operation conducted in Lezhë are Elden Tarja, Kristian Ymeri (Shkambi), and Vinçesk Piroli. These individuals had organized and collaborated with one another to plan a murder.

Two of them, armed and wearing motorcycle helmets, were traveling on a motorcycle stolen in Sweden along the old “Pllanë-Lezhë” road to carry out the crime.

Të lidhura None found

According to police, the other individual was collaborating with them, helping them escape by vehicle from the area where they had planned to commit the murder.

During the operation, three firearms (pistols), as well as the vehicle and motorcycle used in the case, were seized.

Full statement:

As a result of the well-organized operational work carried out by specialists from the Sector for the Investigation of Serious Crimes and services of the Lezhë Local Police Directorate, in cooperation with services of the Shkodër Local Police Directorate, and as part of intensified operational work and checks aimed primarily at preventing criminal incidents, the operation codenamed “Details” was finalized.

During this operation, the individuals E. T., 25, resident in the village of Barbullush; K. Y. (Sh.), 34, resident in Kamëz; and V. P., 38, resident in Kurbin, were arrested. They have numerous criminal records for crimes against the person, both inside and outside the country.

Immediately after receiving information that two individuals wearing motorcycle helmets and traveling on a motorcycle were making suspicious movements on the old “Pllanë-Lezhë” road, police services organized their response and went to the indicated area.

As a result of extensive patrols and searches of the areas where the motorcycle was suspected to have traveled, in Lezhë and in the direction of Shkodër, the “Volkswagen” vehicle in which V. P. and K. Y. (Sh.) were traveling was stopped on the “Gjadër-Barbullush” road segment. They had previously been observed traveling on a motorcycle on the old “Pllanë-Lezhë” road.

These individuals were accompanied in the vehicle by their accomplice, E. T., the driver, with the aim of leaving the area where they had planned the murder.

During the physical search, the inspection of the motorcycle, and a search of the residence of E. T. and its surrounding area, three firearms (pistols) with magazines and bullets, live ammunition, and the motorcycle suspected of having been used in the case were found. Its keys were found in the possession of the 34-year-old.

Verification showed that the motorcycle had been stolen in Sweden.

The procedural materials were referred to the Prosecution for further action.