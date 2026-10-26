Nagavci seeks answers over Arlinda Zekaj’s murder: Who handled her letter?

Arbërie Nagavci, head of the Parliamentary Group of the Vetëvendosje Movement, has demanded justice, responsibility and institutional accountability over the murder of Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja. At an extraordinary session of the Assembly held over the case, she questioned the institutions’ response after the victim’s request for help and her warnings about the danger she faced, KosovaPress reports.

Nagavci said that Zekaj had sent an urgent letter to the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja, requesting immediate intervention.

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“The case before us is a tragedy that demands justice, responsibility and institutional accountability. This session must not serve only to condemn a serious crime, but also to demand answers from the institutions that had a legal duty to protect her. She asked for help, warned of the danger and believed that Kosovo’s institutions would hear her and act. For this reason, she addressed an urgent letter to the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja, requesting immediate measures,” Nagavci said.

Referring to the contents of the letter, the head of the LVV parliamentary group said that Arlinda Zekaj had warned that the institutions might be forced to give an account only after she lost her life.

“At the end of her letter, she had written: ‘I hope the day will not come when you and the responsible institutions are forced to give an account only after my life has been taken.’ It is painful and shocking that today we are discussing precisely what she had warned about. What happened to her letter? Who reviewed it, and what measures did the Prosecution take? Was the danger she warned about taken seriously? Was the court order she mentioned implemented and, if not, who bears responsibility for failing to implement it? The Prosecution cannot limit itself to reacting only after a crime has been committed. It must act urgently when there are concrete warnings of a threat to life,” Nagavci said.

Arlinda Zekaj was murdered on Sunday evening in Vitomiricë, Peja. Her brother-in-law is suspected of the murder.

Initial information indicates that the incident occurred in the apartment, while it is suspected that the victim was killed with an axe.