Hoxha: Arlinda’s letter, now that she can no longer speak, places responsibility on everyone

Eliza Hoxha, a deputy from the Democratic Party of Kosovo, expressed her shame at a state that failed to protect Arlinda Zekaj, who was brutally murdered last night, just three days after she had notified the institutions of the danger and requested protection.

Speaking at the extraordinary session of the Assembly, Hoxha said that condolences were no longer enough in this case.

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She called for a full and transparent investigation into every institutional negligence and failure to act that may have contributed to the tragedy, beyond condemning the crime and issuing statements in the Assembly.

The deputy stressed that Arlinda can no longer speak, but the message she left behind continues to be heard.

According to Hoxha, the victim’s fear and final hope place all those who had a duty to protect her life before their responsibility.

“This day is our mirror,” Hoxha said, adding that it reflects not only the institutions, but also society’s moral responsibility.