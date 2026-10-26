Haxhiu calls for investigation into institutional actions and inaction following Arlinda’s murder

Haxhiu calls for investigation into institutional actions and inaction following Arlinda’s murder

The Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, said that the words of Arlinda Zekaj, who was murdered yesterday while waiting for protection from the state, now constitute “a tragic warning that we failed to prevent.”

She called for the investigation to focus on the responsibility of every institution involved in the case, including their actions and inaction.

Të lidhura

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Haxhiu stressed that the way authorities identify risks, communicate information among themselves and monitor the implementation of protective measures must be carefully examined.

“For this reason, the way risk is assessed, how information is exchanged between institutions and how the implementation of protective measures is monitored must be at the center of our attention. In Arlinda’s case, we demand that the actions or inaction of every institution involved be investigated,” she said.

Haxhiu’s reaction comes after the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, as pressure on institutions to be held accountable in the case has increased.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 17:31

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