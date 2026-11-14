Nagavci asks VOX Kosova to retract house story within three days

Vetëvendosje Movement MP Arbërie Nagavci has disputed a report by the news portal VOX Kosova titled “Exclusive: Arbërie Nagavci buys house in luxury neighborhood at fictitious price.” She says the claims in the report are false and that the house shown does not belong to her family.

Nagavci says the same claim was circulated several months ago, including by the same portal. She says she provided the necessary clarification at the time and does not intend to repeat it every time the claims are republished. The MP describes the report as part of efforts that she says are intended to damage her and her family’s reputation.

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Referring to documents the portal claims to have obtained, Nagavci says they are materials she herself sent to two people whom she has already sued over the same alleged defamation. She says the publication offers no journalistic revelation, but reuses earlier claims and documents.

The MP accuses the portal of a lack of professionalism and says no one from it contacted her for comment. She stresses that press freedom cannot be used for defamation, manipulation or denigration.

Nagavci says she has sued the two people who, according to her, began spreading the claim, as well as Lirim Mehmetaj, for defamation. She says she will seek to hold legally accountable anyone who damages her or her family’s reputation.

Citing the Civil Law Against Defamation and Insult, Nagavci asks VOX Kosova to retract the report immediately and issue a public apology. If it does not do so within three days, she says she will take legal action and refer the matter to the Press Council of Kosovo.

At the end of her statement, the MP says the attacks she considers orchestrated, the alleged defamation and the smear campaigns will not intimidate, deter or stop her or her family.