Gëzim Berisha’s security measure changed as former Mitrovica Hospital director watches Kosovo-Israel at the stadium

Gëzim Berisha’s security measure changed as former Mitrovica Hospital director watches Kosovo-Israel at the stadium

Gëzim Berisha, former director of the General Hospital in Mitrovica, watched the Kosovo-Israel match from the stands at Fadil Vokrri Stadium. He revealed his presence at the match today by sharing photos on social media.

After the photos were published, KosovaPress contacted the relevant court for comment, as Berisha had been placed under house arrest. In a written response, the court clarified that the measure against the defendant had been changed.

Të lidhura

None found

According to Mirlinda Gashi, spokesperson for the Basic Court in Pristina, Berisha is no longer under house arrest but is subject to a measure prohibiting him from approaching the victim.

Gashi said that the Court of Appeals of Kosovo, through ruling number PN.1DP.nr.1443/26, granted the appeal filed by the defense counsel for defendant G.B. The ruling amended decision number PPR.nr.895/26 issued by the Basic Court in Pristina, General Department, Criminal Matters Division. The one-month house arrest, imposed for the period from 30.10.2026 to 29.11.2026, was replaced with a ban on approaching a designated person.

The Basic Court in Pristina had imposed the one-month house arrest on Berisha on November 5, on suspicion that he had committed the criminal offense of “domestic violence” against his former wife.

Berisha remains suspended from the position he held.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 18:38

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