In today’s session, the Assembly of Kosovo gave its approval to three international agreements.

Among them are the Convention on the Choice of Court and the Protocol amending the Agreement on the Status and Functions of the International Commission on Missing Persons.

Të lidhura None found

With two-thirds of the votes, deputies also approved the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in Civil or Commercial Matters.

This document was approved on the third attempt, after it was confirmed that Serbia is not part of this convention.