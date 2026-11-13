Musliu and Rizvanolli clash in parliament over electricity: KESCO and KEDS buy the power, minister says

Musliu and Rizvanolli clash in parliament over electricity: KESCO and KEDS buy the power, minister says

PDK lawmaker Ganimete Musliu and Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli clashed during a parliamentary session over the electricity supply, power prices and the possibility of power cuts.

Musliu accused the minister of arrogance and of failing to answer to lawmakers. She said that instead of addressing concerns about the energy sector, Rizvanolli was bringing up events from seven years ago.

Të lidhura

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Musliu stressed that overseeing the Government of the Republic of Kosovo and demanding accountability are part of lawmakers’ duties. She said arrogance cannot replace accountability or serve as an excuse for poor management.

Addressing Rizvanolli with the words “steal as much as you can,” Musliu said she had not come to parliament to discuss who buys electricity and from whom. She asked whether citizens would have a reliable supply and whether electricity prices could be lowered, saying they were difficult to afford.

Rizvanolli replied that neither she nor the government buys electricity; KESCO and KEDS do. The minister said the companies had been privatized under previous governments. She also spoke about the reliability of the supply, the quality of the grid and who buys electricity today, mentioning KEK as a matter she could be asked about indirectly.

On power cuts, the minister said she was not aware of any planned outages. She advised citizens with complaints to contact ERO, specifically its Consumer Complaints Office, and noted that parliament oversees the Energy Regulatory Office. Rizvanolli said she respects every lawmaker for the position they hold.

Rizvanolli said she did not want to portray the coming months as easy. She said the institutions would do everything they could to ensure a secure supply and address other issues, as she said they had done so far in the face of crises.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 22:22

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