KPC appoints leaders at the Special Prosecution Office and approves competition for four positions

The Kosovo Prosecutorial Council (KPC) made a series of decisions concerning the prosecutorial system at its 307th meeting, chaired by Arian Gashi. These included appointing leaders at the Special Prosecution Office and approving a competition for the promotion of four prosecutors.

The Council accepted Valdet Gashi’s resignation from his roles as deputy chief prosecutor of the Special Prosecution Office and head of the Department for Corruption and Financial Crime. Prosecutor Rafet Halimi was appointed to both positions.

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Bekim Kodraliu was appointed head of the Department for the Investigation of Terrorism, while Kastriot Memaj was entrusted with leading the Department for the Investigation of Organized Crime. According to the KPC, the deputy chief prosecutor and department heads will remain in these roles until the Council decides otherwise.

The meeting also considered a request from Dren Paca, acting chief prosecutor of the Special Prosecution Office, to announce a competition for seven prosecutors. The KPC approved a promotion competition for four positions.

The Council approved amendments to the Regulation on the Procedure for the Recruitment and Selection of Professional Associates, as well as the Regulation on the Protection of Personal Data in the Prosecutorial System. It also approved the 2025 Annual Report on the Implementation of the Prosecutorial System’s Strategic Plan and Action Plan.

Consideration of requests from the chief prosecutors of the Basic Prosecution Offices in Prizren and Ferizaj to announce competitions to promote one prosecutor each to their Serious Crimes Departments was postponed. According to the KPC, the requests will be considered further after the Committee for Budget, Finance and Administration of Prosecution Offices completes its analysis.

On performance assessment, the KPC approved a report on the reassessment of one prosecutor. It partially approved the report assessing seven prosecutors, while the objection was sent back for reassessment.

The Council also updated the list of investigative panels and considered matters relating to investigative procedures and prosecutors’ performance. Regarding the request to draft a project for the Palace of Justice, the KPC requested an additional report, which it will review at its next meeting.