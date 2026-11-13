Alain Berset uses footnote for Kosovo in announcement of meeting with Kurti in Dublin

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset announced that he had met Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti during the European Political Community Summit in Dublin, Ireland. He said the Council of Europe supports Kosovo’s European path through legal standards, expertise and an on-the-ground presence.

In a post on X, Berset described the stability of the Western Balkans as essential to Europe’s democratic security. He said dialogue and continued engagement are important for building trust in the region.

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The announcement also included a footnote on Kosovo. Berset clarified that any reference in the text to Kosovo’s territory, institutions or population should be interpreted in full accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, without prejudging its status.