Muhaxheri speaks before the investigative committee on the murder of Arlinda Zekaj and security measures at the Center for Social Work

Gazmend Muhaxheri, the mayor of the Municipality of Peja, appeared today to testify before the Parliamentary Investigative Committee regarding the case of the murder of Arlinda Zekaj.

Under questions from the chairman of the Committee, Burim Ramadani, as well as from the MP of the Vetëvendosje Movement, Armend Baloku, Muhaxheri provided explanations about the functioning of the Directorate for Social Work and the Center for Social Work, including the appointment process in this institution.

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He clarified that the position of the director of the Center for Social Work is currently held in an acting capacity, as she was appointed to this post after the previous director retired.

When asked whether there had been any meeting between the director and Arlinda Zekaj, Muhaxheri said that he could not rule out such a possibility, but stressed that he does not have information about the details of any eventual meeting.

Further, he revealed that the Center for Social Work had addressed a request to the Municipality for the installation of a security detector at the entrance of the building, due to concerns that armed persons could enter. Also, the engagement of a person with greater physical abilities was requested to guarantee the security of the center.