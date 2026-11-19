Ahmeti against Kurti: he has struck us in the soul and hurt the UÇK martyrs

After Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s statement that the Albanian language has never had official status in North Macedonia, the leader of the Democratic Union for Integration (BDI), Ali Ahmeti, erupted with harsh criticism.

Expressing deep hurt, he accused Kurti of backing the stance of Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

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According to Ahmeti, this statement wounded not only him personally, but also former members of the National Liberation Army (UÇK). He recalled the sacrifice of the martyrs, mentioning Afrim Kalanica and his mother, whom he had seen crying by her son’s grave in Sllupçan.

The BDI leader questioned the meaning of the martyrs’ sacrifice if the official status of the Albanian language, for which they fought, is denied. He called Kurti’s statement shameful and said he had publicly sought clarification from the Kosovo prime minister three times, but received no answer.

According to him, Kurti’s statement has been used for about a month by television stations in North Macedonia as an argument against the official status of Albanian. It also spiritually wounded former UÇK members, including more than 3,000 of them who, Ahmeti says, live in Kosovo.