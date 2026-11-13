Mother of three appeals for help: We can’t afford milk and medicine for our 10-month-old daughter

Xhesida Dopi, a mother of three young children, is appealing to Albanians to help her family obtain food and other essentials. Her greatest concern is her 10-month-old daughter, Tea: she says they cannot even afford the milk and medicine the baby needs.

Originally from the village of Krrabë, Xhesida has lived for several years in Katund i Ri, in the Bradashesh administrative unit of Elbasan, with her husband, Klodian, their three children and her mother-in-law, Nuria. The children are Klevisi, 12, Ajla, 6, and Tea, 10 months old.

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According to Xhesida, Klodian earns about 300,000 old lek, while Nuria receives 40,000 old lek a month. The family’s monthly income therefore totals about 340,000 old lek, an amount that does not cover the expenses of five people. They are forced to borrow money and buy on credit, and their financial situation has worsened further this year.

Xhesida is asking anyone who can to help ensure that her three children do not go without food and other essentials. She says that when her youngest daughter is a little older, she will try to work two or even three jobs to feed and raise her children. For now, she hopes to secure at least milk and food for Tea. Any help, she says, would enable the family to meet its daily needs, including medicine and basic living necessities.

Contact number for anyone wishing to help: +355 69 304 7928