PHOTO/ Ernest Muçi is a sensation! He has Turkish fans cheering for Albania, and Trabzonspor reacts too

Ernest Muçi scored a spectacular goal to break the deadlock in Albania’s match against Finland. It was the 35th minute when the Albanian national team star sent the ball into the net.
Trabzonspor dedicated a post to Muçi. “Congratulations to our player Ernest Muçi, who scored his team’s first goal in the match in which Albania beat Finland 2-0 in the Nations League.”
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One comment on the post has received more than 51,000 likes.
“He scored an unbelievable goal. I watched the whole match. Muçi is on another level. Mashallah, keep it up.”
Turkish fans are following the Albanian national team closely. The reason is Muçi, who rewarded them with a goal last night.