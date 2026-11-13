Kosovo’s Assembly ratifies four international agreements

Kosovo’s Assembly ratifies four international agreements

Kosovo’s Assembly ratified four international agreements: three between Kosovo and Sweden, and one with Belgium.

The agreements with Sweden cover extradition, the transfer of sentenced persons and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters. The Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters with Belgium was also ratified.

Të lidhura

None found

The agreements were submitted for approval by Justice Minister Donika Gërvalla, who described them as beneficial for the country. They received the support of all parliamentary groups except the Serbian List.

The Assembly also approved its work plan for the autumn session.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 12:38

Tags: , , ,
Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years

Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years
From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years

From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years
Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday

Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday
Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses

Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses
Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20

Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20
Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo

Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo
From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia

From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia
Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms

Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms
grandpashabet facebookBursa Escortgrandpashabet facebookjojobetgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet girişkahraman haberdeneme bonusu veren sitelercasinofast güncel girişgrandpaşhabetonline notarystarzbetgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetjojobetkavbetgrandpashabet girişjojobetjojobet