Kosovo’s Assembly ratifies four international agreements

Kosovo’s Assembly ratified four international agreements: three between Kosovo and Sweden, and one with Belgium.

The agreements with Sweden cover extradition, the transfer of sentenced persons and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters. The Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters with Belgium was also ratified.

Të lidhura None found

The agreements were submitted for approval by Justice Minister Donika Gërvalla, who described them as beneficial for the country. They received the support of all parliamentary groups except the Serbian List.

The Assembly also approved its work plan for the autumn session.