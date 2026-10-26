More than 700 student complaints about problems with standards and services

Students across the country are facing a number of difficulties, including the failure to adjust the student meal subsidy in line with inflation, shortages of electricity and water in dormitories, delays in distributing scholarships, high intercity transport costs and irregularities identified during exams.

Over a six-month period, the independent student platform “Studentaria” received more than 700 reports. More than 1,200 students also voted on the problems raised.

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Ana Shopovska of “Studentaria” believes that student standards are also linked to receiving information on time and effective communication between students and the responsible institutions.

“Student standards are not limited only to the amount of scholarships, the student meal subsidy or the conditions in student rooms. They also include the student’s right to know in a timely manner why they received a particular grade, where they can file a complaint when they believe their rights have been violated, and whether the institutions will respond within the deadline,” said Ana Shopovska of the “Studentaria” Student Platform.

Goshe Nikollov, also from the platform, said that the daily student meal subsidy remains 140 denars and has not changed since 2023, even though the law provides for it to be adjusted according to inflation. He also cited the interruption of the right to a subsidized meal as a concern when faculties fail to submit data to the Ministry of Education and Science (MES) on time.

“State support for students remains the same, but with the same amount they could spend in 2023, they can no longer buy the same things today. Their only request is that the law be implemented,” emphasized Goshe Nikollov, a member of the “Studentaria” Student Platform.

The increase in intercity transport fares is another issue raised by students, according to Aleksandar Nikollovski, a member of the “Studentaria” student platform.

“If the Government has decided that students in Skopje can travel free of charge on urban public transport, the same opportunity should also apply to students from other cities. Otherwise, they are being treated discriminatorily. Students in Ohrid, Prilep and Tetovo do not enjoy this right,” said Aleksandar Nikollovski of the “Studentaria” Student Platform.

The digital platform has given students the opportunity to report their concerns and problems. The recommendations call for the competent institutions to take concrete measures, review procedures and provide transparent information about the steps taken to resolve the reported cases.