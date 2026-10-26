Gashi after Arlinda Zekaj’s killing: Institutions are responsible

LDK MP Arben Gashi has reacted following the tragic incident in Vitomiricë, in which Arlinda Zekaj lost her life.

According to suspicions, she was killed by her brother-in-law.

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During his speech in Parliament, Gashi raised concerns about cases of women being killed in Kosovo, emphasizing the need to prevent them.

“In this Parliament, we have discussed and debated many times issues that we agree or disagree on. Nevertheless, institutions have memory, responsibility and accountability,” Gashi declared.