VIDEO/ Students burn portraits of Rama and Vučić in front of the Prime Minister’s Office: Resignation is non-negotiable

The students’ protest against Prime Minister Edi Rama has also featured ironic messages expressed through banners and writings placed on walls.

One of the banners bears the word “WE LOST,” an ironic comment on the political defeat. Another depicts Rama at a dialogue table between dogs and cats, mocking the dialogue table set up in front of the Prime Minister’s Office.

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“Promises in Brussels, reality in Tirana” was another message displayed by the young protesters, who seek to contrast the promises with the situation in the country.

The protesters also took symbolic action by burning photographs of Prime Minister Edi Rama and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in front of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The portraits had been placed on the dialogue table that Rama had set up in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, through which he had invited the students to sit down for talks.

The students rejected this invitation and declared that their demand for the prime minister’s resignation remains non-negotiable.