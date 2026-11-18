The issue of persons who disappeared during the war in Kosovo remains one of the deepest wounds of the post-war period. Family members still wait to learn what happened to their relatives, who were abducted and disappeared by Serbian forces. Even now, after more than two decades, clarifying their fate depends on institutional cooperation and, above all, on Serbia’s willingness to tell the truth and make available documents that could lead to the locations of mass graves.

Recent developments on the ground have brought this issue back to the center of attention. On 12 November, human remains were discovered in Shtërpcë, while the remains of three members of the “Group of Intellectuals” were also identified, once again recalling the pain of the families and the urgency of full clarification.

Të lidhura None found

In this context, attention is also turning to political developments in Serbia and the role that the Student List may play in forming the new government. Although this movement has criticized the policy of President Aleksandar Vučić, it has not yet expressed a clear public position on the crimes committed during the war in Kosovo and on the issue of the missing.

Will the new government in Serbia be willing to open military and police archives, publish information about mass graves, and help clarify the fate of the disappeared? Should Kosovo condition progress in the dialogue on concrete results in this direction? And can there be talk of normalization of relations without clarifying the fate of thousands of people who are still missing?

Publicist Lis Bukuroca and security expert Fidair Berisha have spoken about these issues.

According to publicist Lis Bukuroca, without confronting Serbia’s crimes, a change of government is not enough. He assesses that the change of government in Belgrade may open new possibilities, but not quickly, and warns that unfounded expectations should not be created. According to him, opposition to Aleksandar Vučić does not necessarily mean opposition to his policy toward Kosovo. The essential question, he adds, is whether Vučić is being opposed as a corrupt autocrat or because he failed to subdue Kosovo, because these are two completely different positions. Without a clear position from the Student List on the crimes and the missing, hope should not be confused with a guarantee. He recalls that Serbian politics continues to be nationalist and extremist.

Speaking about the opening of military and police archives, Bukuroca underlines that such a move would be concrete proof of the will for change. According to him, changing the people at the head of the state is not enough, because only confronting the crimes of the Serbian state makes the difference. He asks what is protected by hiding the location of mass graves: the interest of citizens or those responsible for the crimes? If this continues, he stresses, criminals will be protected further, as they have been until now.

Bukuroca assesses that the waiting of the families of missing persons cannot continue to be conditioned by political calculations and internal circumstances in Serbia. He says that the families have waited for more than two decades and that asking them to wait even longer, until suitable political circumstances are created, means subordinating their right to bury their relatives to the interests of those in power. According to him, Serbia has decided not only on their killing, but also on their burial and the theft of the dead.

Regarding the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, Bukuroca says that Kosovo should condition essential progress on concrete cooperation from Belgrade on the missing, including documents, locations, investigations and deadlines. According to him, promises without results only prolong the waiting, while searches and humanitarian cooperation must continue even when political talks are blocked. He stresses that Serbia is not doing Kosovo a favor by showing where the killed are; it is fulfilling an obligation toward the victims and their families. A government that claims it will democratize Serbia, he adds, must show whether it has the courage to open its own archives and prove that it is not a continuation of Milošević and Vučić.

On the other hand, security expert Fidair Berisha assesses that the change of government in Serbia may create space for a new approach, but this must be proven with concrete actions, not only with political statements. He underlines that any new government in Belgrade must be ready to face the past and clarify the fate of the persons who have remained missing since the war.

Speaking about military and police archives, Berisha considers their opening a necessity to clarify the fate of the disappeared and to identify mass graves. According to him, Serbia must make public all information that can help this process, bearing in mind the long wait of the victims’ families, who have the right to know the truth.

Regarding the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, Berisha stresses that there can be no true normalization of relations without clarifying the fate of the missing persons. He assesses that Kosovo must demand concrete results from Belgrade, including the opening of archives and full institutional cooperation, and that this issue must not become an object of political bargaining, but must be treated as a matter of justice and human responsibility.

In the end, Berisha recalls that missing persons cannot be seen simply as statistical figures, because behind each of them there is a family that is still waiting for answers. He calls for this issue to remain in the attention of Kosovo’s institutions and the international community until the fate of every missing person is clarified. According to him, the 1,577 missing persons are not just numbers, but people who are absent from their families, and as long as families wait for answers, the issue must not be removed from institutional and international attention.