Fitore Pacolli, a deputy of the Vetëvendosje Movement, announced that the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure has carried out an inspection along the Klina river in the village of Klinë e Epërme in Skenderaj, where waste was found dumped in the river’s course.

According to her, the dumping of waste was observed along a stretch of about 250 meters, even though the area has been cleaned several times within this year.

Të lidhura None found

Because the pollution has continued, the Ministry’s Inspectorate has obliged the Municipality of Skenderaj, specifically the Directorate of the Inspectorate, to undertake concrete measures for cleaning this section.

Also, the Municipality has been asked to identify the persons who dump waste on the water property, to take action against them, and to take measures so that such cases do not recur.

After the Inspectorate’s order, the Municipality of Skenderaj must also report on the steps it has taken.

In closing, Pacolli drew attention to the fact that protecting rivers is a shared responsibility.