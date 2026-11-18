From lobster to luxury wine, this was the menu Xi Jinping offered world leaders at China’s summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted international leaders gathered in Shenzhen for the APEC summit with a lavish dinner, where high-end dishes were paired with authentic local cuisine specialties.

The table featured lobster prepared with ginger, beef steak accompanied by mushrooms, and a carefully selected range of Chinese wines, all designed to highlight the country’s gastronomic treasures.

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The South China Morning Post reports that the dinner began with a cold appetizer called “City of Rock,” while among the main dishes were fish swim bladder soup with Chinese olives, as well as lobster fried with ginger and spring onions.

The fish swim bladder was one of the most unusual elements of the menu — an organ that fish use to control their position in the water. Once removed and dried, this ingredient is used in traditional Chinese cuisine, especially in soups, and is regarded as a luxury product with a high price depending on quality and type.

The menu also included morel mushrooms, baby cabbage and chestnuts cooked in saffron sauce. Guests also had the chance to try three other Cantonese specialties during the evening.

The dessert selection was equally rich. Leaders were served a sweet soup with red beans, mandarin peel and lotus seeds, accompanied by cake, fresh fruit and ice cream. The evening concluded with coffee and tea.

Special attention was also paid to the drinks that accompanied the dishes. The tables featured a 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon from the Ningxia region, a 2020 white wine, and a lychee-flavored dessert wine from Guangdong.