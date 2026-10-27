Israel’s voter turnout reaches its highest level since 1977; Netanyahu faces the risk of losing power

Voters in Israel took part in the first parliamentary elections since the October 7, 2023 massacre. The vote is taking place amid tensions, after three years of fighting on several fronts and continued clashes with Iran.

The race is crucial for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking another term at the head of the government.

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According to Israel’s Central Elections Committee, 66.7% of eligible voters had cast ballots by 6:00 p.m., nine percentage points higher than at the same time in the 2022 election. Turnout was 55.7% at 4:00 p.m. and 31.5% at midday, the highest figure recorded at that hour since 1977.

Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history, has faced intense criticism over security failures before Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack. He has repeatedly opposed the establishment of a state commission of inquiry to determine responsibility for the disaster.

During the day, the prime minister urged citizens to vote in large numbers, warning of grave political danger. In his message to voters, he said there were four hours left to save Israel.

Likud, Netanyahu’s party, asked for voting to continue after 10:00 p.m. The Elections Committee rejected the request and confirmed that polling stations would close at the scheduled time, while allowing those who arrived by the official closing time to vote.

The opposition, led by Gadi Eisenkot, aims to win a parliamentary majority and end Netanyahu’s rule. Israeli media outlet N12 reported that the prime minister could declare himself the winner if Likud secured more seats than any other party, even if the opposition collectively won more seats.

In that case, Eisenkot is expected to challenge Netanyahu’s claim to form a government, arguing that his bloc has the greatest support in parliament.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has the authority to task a politician with forming a government. He is not required to choose either the leader of the largest party or the head of the bloc with the most seats. In making his decision, he must consider the parties’ recommendations and whether the candidate can secure the support needed to form a coalition.

Tensions and allegations of violations were also reported during voting. According to media reports, a person with a knife approached political leader Yair Golan in Tel Aviv. Three people were also arrested on suspicion of election-related corruption.

Representatives of Arab parties alleged that voters in Arab communities were facing obstacles. The United Arab List said power outages in the two Bedouin towns of Kuseife and Ar’arat an-Naqab, in southern Israel, were deliberate and intended to suppress turnout. The allegations have not been independently verified.

Bezalel Smotrich, the far-right finance minister, warned that high turnout among Arab voters could benefit the opposition. He urged right-wing supporters to vote.

Turnout was also high in the military. The Elections Committee said that 68% of soldiers had voted by 5:00 p.m., compared with 65% at the same time in the 2022 election. Long lines at several military bases led to the opening of additional polling stations.

The result is expected to affect both Netanyahu’s political future and Israel’s direction, amid security uncertainty, the consequences of war and regional tensions.