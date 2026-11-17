The court hearing against former mayor of the Municipality of Tetovo, Teuta Arifi, began today with the presentation of the indictment and the questioning of witnesses.

Arifi is accused of misusing public finances while she was leading the municipality, as well as of signing contracts for services provided to the Municipality of Tetovo.

Të lidhura None found

The judge in the case, Rexhep Musa, first verified the presence of the witnesses and other people in the courtroom. The hearing then continued with the testimony and questioning of the witnesses.