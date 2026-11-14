From international cocaine trafficking to a luxurious life in Dubai: who is the Albanian “Napoleon” and what is Suada Sherifi’s 17-million-euro fortune

An investigation published by Italian media has brought to light an international cocaine-trafficking scheme spanning several European countries, with a significant base of activity in the Balkans.

The protagonist of this investigation is 44-year-old Albanian national Eneo Carka, known by the nickname “Napoleon,” who is suspected of having established ties with powerful criminal organizations at the international level.

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Investigators say he has sent large shipments of cocaine to Belgium, the United Kingdom and Italy’s Liguria region, which includes La Spezia.

Carka is suspected of using advanced tools for his communications, making it more difficult for authorities to intercept his conversations.

The network in Milan and ties with criminal groups

The investigative material also mentions a support base in Milan. According to the investigation, a 46-year-old Albanian is suspected of having played a role in receiving drug shipments and making payments for the cocaine loads.

Carka is described as an influential figure in international trafficking networks, thanks to contacts he is suspected of having established with various criminal groups.

He speaks Albanian, English, Italian and Spanish. According to the Italian report, the Albanian has also communicated with prominent individuals involved in drug trafficking in Latin America.

Dubai and shelter for those wanted for serious crimes

The investigation also focuses on Dubai, which is presented as a destination where people suspected of links to international organized crime reside.

One of the names mentioned is 49-year-old Sheval Muaremi, whom authorities consider one of the main leaders of the Saraj clan, on the outskirts of Skopje. He is suspected of murder, involvement in a criminal organization and trafficking large quantities of cocaine.

According to the article, Muaremi has been based in Dubai for two years and is also active on social media. Italian media point out that the lack of effective extradition agreements between the United Arab Emirates and several countries complicates the handover of people wanted by the justice system.

Denis Matoshi and property worth 17 million euros

Among the people involved in this investigation is 37-year-old Albanian national Denis Matoshi, known as Eldi Dizdari, who faces charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

The report also focuses on his former wife, Suada Sherifi, a former Miss Albania.

According to Belgian authorities, Sherifi is suspected of owning real estate in the United Arab Emirates valued at approximately 17 million euros.

The article claims that she lives in Dubai and organizes lavish parties, where she appears alongside her new partner.