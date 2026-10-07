Mickoski responds to Yotova: Some EU countries have forgotten the union’s values

North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski responded to a statement by Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova, who mentioned him three days ago in the context of a new phase in relations between Skopje and Sofia.

Të lidhura None found

“Thank you for the advice. In my youth, I spent many years in the EU and know the values of Konrad Adenauer and Robert Schuman very well. However, I assume that some member states, settled comfortably in their armchairs in Brussels, have forgotten these values since joining,” Mickoski said.

He made the comments at the opening of the new “8 April” kindergarten in the Municipality of Shuto Orizari. His response followed Yotova’s remarks about tomorrow’s meeting between ministers Timčo Mucunski and Velislava Petrova. The Bulgarian president said that, for the dialogue to be serious, Mickoski should study European enlargement policy carefully and that Skopje should stop presenting the issue as a bilateral problem./Telegrafi/