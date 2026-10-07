Education ministry opens nine scholarship competitions for high school students for 2026/2027

Education ministry opens nine scholarship competitions for high school students for 2026/2027

The Ministry of Education and Science has announced the opening of nine competitions for high school students to apply for scholarships for the 2026/2027 school year.

Të lidhura

None found

The largest share of the scholarships, specifically 1,570, is earmarked for students enrolled in dual classes. These are vocational education programs that provide more hours of practical training, in line with the relevant vocational education curricula.

The scheme also includes 900 social scholarships for students at public high schools, 300 scholarships for students enrolled in upper-secondary education with special curricula, and 180 scholarships for students with special needs at public and private high schools.

In addition, 150 scholarships each are allocated to students enrolled in vocational training programs and three-year vocational education programs, talented athletes at public and private high schools, and talented high school students, excluding those studying the arts.

Meanwhile, 50 scholarships will be offered to students who have lost both parents, with another 50 designated for talented arts students enrolled at public or private high schools.

Details on the eligibility criteria and application procedure have been published in the respective competitions announced by the Ministry of Education and Science.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 13:27

Tags: ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda