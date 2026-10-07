Government approves €15 million to subsidize electricity bills for vulnerable consumers

The Program for the Protection of Vulnerable Electricity Consumers for 2026–2027 was approved at the fifth meeting of the Government of Kosovo, the Ministry of Labour, Family and Values of the Liberation War announced.

The budget allocated for this program is approximately €15 million, which will be used to subsidize the electricity bills of vulnerable consumers.

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The aim of this initiative is to support households that are part of the social protection system, so that electricity, as an essential service, is more equally accessible to these groups, reports “Bota sot”.

Financial assistance will be provided through the subsidization of electricity bills. According to the ministry, this is one of the most direct ways of assisting vulnerable consumers.

The decision that will define the conditions and eligibility criteria is expected to be signed in the coming days, after which the application call will be announced for families that meet those criteria.

The announcement also emphasizes that Kosovo has undertaken obligations במסגרת the European integration process and the implementation of the Western Balkans Growth Plan. The plan envisages the creation of sustainable mechanisms for identifying and supporting vulnerable consumers, including the establishment and maintenance of a functional register for them.