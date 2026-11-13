Mickoski: Practical part of the bar exam to be held only in Macedonian using the Cyrillic alphabet

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, said the proposal for the bar exam divides it into two parts. The theoretical part can be taken in Albanian, Turkish or English, while the practical part will be held only in Macedonian using the Cyrillic alphabet.

In response to a journalist’s question, Mickoski said the proposal does not allow candidates to take the entire bar exam in Albanian. Under the proposal sent to the Venice Commission, the first part consists of theoretical questions covering university studies. Candidates who completed their higher education in a language other than Macedonian will be able to choose the language in which they take this part.

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The second part calls for simulations of two trials, one criminal and one civil, in Macedonian using the Cyrillic alphabet. The prime minister linked this arrangement to the Venice Commission’s interpretation of the Law on the Use of Languages and to the principle that the judicial system operates in a common official language.

Mickoski also spoke about the proposed changes to the Criminal Code. He said they would extend the limitation periods for criminal offences but would not apply retroactively.

He said the proposal submitted to the European Commission would put an end to the damage caused by the previous government. According to the prime minister, that government had tried to pave the way for an amnesty in order to secure constitutional changes.

Mickoski stressed that the changes would apply only in the future, not to the past. He accused BDI and LSDM of undermining the rule of law and the fight against crime and corruption, despite claiming to support that fight. The prime minister added that it was his government that sent these two laws to Brussels and that they would apply to his government.